Start your day here: Cuba crushes protests; a friendly Biden-Xi meeting, an icon of Broadway is accused of abuse

Cuba cracks down on dissent: Activists had planned another nationwide protest for more political freedoms and better economic conditions, but the government deployed police and state security agents to force activists to stay at home.

Virtual summit: President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi met for three and a half hours despite high tensions between their countries. The talk was "respectful and straightforward and it was open," according to a Biden administration official.

Abuse allegations on Broadway: Two men are accusing William Ivey Long of sexual abuse. The former Tony Awards chairman has designed costumes for shows such as Chicago and Diana: The Musical.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon threatens vengeance after surrendering on criminal contempt charges.

