Start your day here: Antony Blinken in Africa; More Pfizer boosters on the horizon; Violence at the Belarus-Poland border

Good morning.

Here's what we're following today:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Nairobi: His visit marks the Biden administration's highest-level trip to Africa so far. The Horn of Africa region is in turmoil, with an ongoing civil war and humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia and a recent military coup in Sudan.

Pfizer boosters for all adults: The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce this week that it will grant emergency authorization for booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 and older.

Violence at the Belarus-Poland border: Thousands of migrants are still stuck in dire conditions along the border. Guards on the Polish side used tear gas and water cannons to keep them from crossing.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, Democrats begin a nationwide drive to try to sell President Biden's agenda.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)