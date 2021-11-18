Start your day here: Activists protest Julius Jones' execution; Biden reunites the 'Three Amigos'; simplify your Thanksgiving

Good morning,

Julius Jones execution: Activists are calling on Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to intervene in the execution, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. local time. Jones has spent nearly two decades on death row, convicted of a 1999 murder that he and others say he didn't commit.

The "Three Amigos" summit: President Biden revives what was once a regular meeting of the leaders of Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Thanksgiving prep: With a week to go, here's how you can cook smarter, not harder. Plus a quest for the perfect turkey, and more tips.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, two men convicted of killing Malcolm X are set to be exonerated.

