Start your day here: FDA panel backs a COVID-19 pill; Roe v. Wade at stake at the Supreme Court; CNN suspends Chris Cuomo

New COVID-19 developments: A panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers narrowly backs emergency use authorization of what would be the country's first at-home oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, as Pfizer asks for its boosters to be expanded to 16- and 17-year-olds. Plus, investors and oil producers are grappling with the uncertainty of omicron.

Roe v. Wade: The Supreme Court will hear arguments on a Mississippi abortion case that could reverse the nearly half-century-old Roe v. Wade decision. Unlike the last major case in which the court was asked to reverse Roe, today's supermajority of six justices all have records opposing abortion rights.

Chris Cuomo: CNN has suspended Cuomo — one of its top-rated anchors — indefinitely, after newly released documents revealed his efforts to help his brother out of a sexual harassment scandal. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August and now faces criminal charges in New York.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, people are mourning after the latest school shooting, this time in Michigan.

