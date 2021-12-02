Start your day here: A new Texas abortion law; omicron in the U.S.; 100 of NPR's favorite songs

Good morning,

Abortion rights: A day after the Supreme Court heard arguments to reverse Roe v. Wade, a new Texas law imposes criminal penalties on prescribing the pills used in medication abortions via telehealth, and sending them to patients through the mail.

Omicron battle plan: President Biden will announce that insurance plans will soon reimburse costs for at-home COVID-19 tests. It's part of a White House plan to "pull out all the stops" to prevent a surge of winter infections as the omicron variant hits the U.S.

The best songs of 2021: Treat yourself to seven glorious hours of NPR's favorite 100 songs, in which booties were called, muffins were buttered and bloody revenge was contemplated. We hope it makes you feel human again.

