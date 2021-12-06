Start your day here: Michigan school shooting aftermath; Fauci on the omicron response; weekend stories you might have missed

Good morning,

Dr. Anthony Fauci on omicron: The nation's top infectious disease adviser speaks to Morning Edition about the omicron variant and the U.S. response. While researchers race to understand omicron, the delta variant is causing about 100,000 COVID-19 cases a day.

Cannabis tax: San Francisco moves to suspend its tax on cannabis dispensaries to help them compete with dealers selling the drug illegally.

Weekend roundup: The parents of the 15-year-old accused of murdering four students at a high school in Michigan were arrested after a manhunt; the "giant of the Senate" Bob Dole died at 98; a new NPR analysis measures the high COVID death rate in pro-Trump counties.

