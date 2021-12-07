Start your day here: A crucial Biden-Putin video call; torrential rains in Hawaii; a diplomatic Olympics boycott angers Beijing

Good morning,

Hawaii flooding: A "kona low" struck the Big Island, Maui and Molokaʻi on Sunday and hasn't stopped since. Hawaii's climate office says climate change is making storms like these more dangerous.

President Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin: Biden is expected to warn his counterpart against invading Ukraine. Thousands of Russian troops have recently moved within striking distance of Ukraine's borders.

Beijing Olympics: The U.S. diplomatic boycott of the winter games over human rights abuses has angered Chinese authorities and cheered Uyghur rights groups, but some skeptics doubt it will have a tangible effect.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, the U.S. Department of Justice is suing Texas over the state's redistricting plans.

