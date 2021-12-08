Start your day here: Germany's new chancellor, Elizabeth Holmes' last day on the stand, an ex-Saints player dies in police custody

Good morning,

Germany's new chancellor: Olaf Scholz is a career politician in the center-left Social Democratic Party, who is often compared to President Biden. He will need to maintain a coalition government with political differences while tackling the pandemic, the economy and climate change.

Elizabeth Holmes' last day of testimony: The former head of Theranos, the blood-testing startup once valued in the billions, is on trial for allegedly cheating investors and patients before the company collapsed in scandal.

Ex- Saints player Glenn Foster Jr. dies in police custody: The defensive lineman had been arrested following an attempted traffic stop Friday. He died Monday in Alabama while being taken from jail to a hospital.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, the U.S. warns Russia it will face tough sanctions if it invades Ukraine.

