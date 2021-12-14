Start your day here: Mark Meadows referred for contempt; Pfizer COVID pill protects against severe disease; the search for survivors in Kentucky

Good morning,

Mark Meadows contempt referral: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol voted last night to recommend a criminal contempt of Congress charge against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, after reading out panicked text messages he got from Fox News personalities, Republican lawmakers and Donald Trump, Jr. during the events of Jan. 6.

Pfizer's COVID pill: The company released more data that shows the pill is effective in preventing hospitalization and death when taken by people with mild to moderate illness within a few days of first symptoms. Pfizer said it has submitted the results to the Food and Drug Administration.

Searching in Kentucky: Crews are combing through the debris after dozens of tornadoes whipped through the South and Midwest over the weekend. An NPR reporter joined recovery efforts in Kentucky, where at least 74 people were killed and more than 100 remain missing.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, abuse survivors reach a settlement with USA Gymnastics and the Olympic committee.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)

