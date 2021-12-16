Start your day here: Omicron's lightning-fast spread, explained; Bangladesh has a birthday; remembering bell hooks

Good morning,

Here's what we're following today:

Omicron's spread: The variant has made its way to at least 77 countries and 36 U.S. states in less than a month. Scientists may be one step closer to understanding its velocity.

Bangladesh turns 50: In the decades since its tumultuous beginning, the country has made a remarkable turnaround. For example, life expectancy has increased from 46 to 72 years.

Remembering bell hooks: Her 1981 book Ain't I A Woman became a foundational feminist text. NPR revisits a 2000 interview with the trailblazing author.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, the Fed is moving toward raising interest rates next year.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)

