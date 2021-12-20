Start Your Day Here: Manchin derails Build Back Better; Biden's poll numbers at a low point; omicron continues its perilous spread

Good morning,

Sen. Joe Manchin rejects Build Back Better: The West Virginia Democrat delivered his final word on the president's key domestic policy bill on Fox News over the weekend, objecting in part to its provisions on climate change. NPR's climate team broke down some of his misleading claims.

President Biden's poll numbers: A new poll shows Biden's approval rating at 41% as his first year in office comes to a close. His numbers were hit by rising prices, the raging coronavirus pandemic and the struggle to pass his signature Build Back Better social safety net and climate legislation.

Omicron surge: The U.S. is averaging more than 125,000 COVID-19 cases a day, with cities like New York and Washington, D.C. breaking their pandemic daily case records. Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Morning Edition to discuss the Biden administration's plan to combat the spread.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, a leftist millennial wins Chile's presidential election.

