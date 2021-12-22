Start your day here: COVID drives up U.S. death rate; why test kits are so scarce; migrants are trapped at the Polish border

Good morning,

The U.S. death rate: COVID sent the death rate soaring in 2020, prompting the biggest drop in life expectancy seen in decades, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

COVID-19 testing: With omicron tearing through the U.S. and families planning for holiday gatherings, demand for at-home test kits is soaring. Here's why the supply is so short.

Belarusian migrants: Thousands have spent months trapped in miserable conditions on the Polish border, caught in a political standoff between Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko and the European Union.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, the National Hockey League is pausing games because of omicron's spread.

