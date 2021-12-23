Start your day here: Steps to protect against omicron; an empty holiday Holy Land; Putin's big press conference

Good morning,

Fighting off omicron: The virulent variant threatens to throw a wrench into holiday plans. These are the steps we can all take to protect ourselves and others.

An empty Holy Land: The little town of Bethlehem had hoped for a more joyful season this year, but the Holy Land is closed to international visitors for a second Christmas in a row due to the omicron variant.

Putin's marathon press conference: The Russian president's annual question-and-answer session can run for four hours or more. This year, with Russian troops at the Ukraine border, the world may pay closer attention.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, he FDA authorizes the first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 at home.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Rachel Treisman, Carol Ritchie and Chris Hopkins)

