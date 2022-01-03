What to know about COVID-19 as 2022 starts with more uncertainty

Good morning,

Here are some of the top stories we're following today:

Omicron spread: The COVID-19 variant is showing no signs of slowing yet. While cases are up, hospitalizations are not rising as fast, and vaccines are working to prevent severe disease. Meanwhile, schools and caregivers are grappling with how best to keep kids safe.

The Big Lie's foothold: A year after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Americans feel that democracy is in crisis. A new NPR/Ipsos poll also found that false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election persist.

Tips for 2022: NPR's Life Kit is bringing you 22 tips to help kick the new year off right, from breaking the cycle of self-criticism to spicing up your vegetables.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, the head of the Capitol Police reflects on what his force has learned in the year since the U.S. Capitol attack.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Danny Nett)

