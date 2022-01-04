Start Your Day Here: What Elizabeth Holmes' guilty verdict could mean for Silicon Valley

Good morning,

Elizabeth Holmes: A jury agreed that the Theranos founder intentionally defrauded investors out of millions of dollars, but many doubt it will change Silicon Valley's fake-it-till-you-make-it culture.

More than 1 million new COVID-19 cases: To be exact, new cases in the U.S. reached a staggering 1,082,549 Monday — a milestone fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Bye-bye, BlackBerry: The company ends legacy service today on the once-ubiquitous phones with their classic, tiny keyboards. Some hearts will be broken.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, the Marines are probing what went wrong with an amphibious assault vehicle.

