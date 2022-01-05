Start your day here: Chicago teachers refuse to work in person; CDC holds firm on isolation guidance; Macron gets harsh on the unvaccinated

Good morning,

COVID-19 isolation: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reiterated its new guidelines for leaving isolation five days after a COVID-19 diagnosis without requiring a negative test result, despite criticism from some public health experts.

Chicago teachers: More than 300,000 students have the day off after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning in response to the current COVID surge.

Macron gets testy: The French president told a newspaper he wanted to "piss off" the country’s unvaccinated by limiting their access to almost everything.

