The Bronx fire was the deadliest in the city in decades. Here's what made it so bad
Bronx fire: More than 60 people were injured and at least 17 people have died after a space heater caused a massive fire in a high-rise apartment building in New York City.
Djokovic's battle: An Australian court reinstated Novak Djokovic's visa, but it's still unclear whether the tennis star will be able to play in the Australian Open with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption.
Chicago schools: The city's public school system remains closed today in a dispute with the teachers union over COVID-19 protocols.
🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, the U.S. and Russia are holding diplomatic talks today over Russia's growing troop presence on the Ukrainian border.
— The Morning Edition live blog team
(Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark, Dana Farrington and Danny Nett)