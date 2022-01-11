Chicago schools reopen this week. But the fight reflects a nationwide struggle

Good morning,

Chicago schools agreement: The city's public school system is set to resume classes on Wednesday after reaching a deal with the teachers union late Monday.

Cost of climate disasters: The U.S. had 20 weather and climate disasters that each cost at least $1 billion in 2021, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Voting rights pivot: President Biden is set to give a big address on voting rights in Atlanta today. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, one of the champions of voting rights legislation, wants Biden to "stay on course" and show his strong intentions on the issue.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, how Australians are reacting to tennis star Novak Djokovic's attempt to play at the Australian Open with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption.

