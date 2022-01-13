LIVE UPDATES
Here's what you need to know about high-filtration masks and where to get them
Good morning,
Here's what we're watching today:
Mask advice: Omicron is aggressive and your cloth mask is likely not up to the challenge. Here are tips for what offers the best protection (and getting the real deal).
Amtrak settlement: Amtrak is paying $2 million to passengers who experienced disability discrimination as part of an agreement reached in 2020.
War crimes case: An ex-Syrian officer was convicted of torture in a landmark case held in Germany. Those who testified had to stare down threats.
🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, what Russia wants out of its talks with NATO leaders and why it's so hard for the U.S. to meet Moscow partway.
— The Morning Edition live blog team
(Dana Farrington, Nell Clark, Rachel Treisman and Danny Nett)