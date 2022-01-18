Start your day here: Senate Democrats force a showdown over voting rights measures

Good morning,

Voting rights and the filibuster: Democrats will begin debate today on two bills to make it easier for Americans to vote — and vow a long-shot push to change filibuster rules to get the measures to a vote.

A daring escape at the Texas synagogue: Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker ended the weekend's 10-hour standoff by throwing a chair at the gunman, giving himself and the two remaining hostages time to safely flee the building.

The UK sends arms to Ukraine: Britain says the arms shipment was in response to a “legitimate and real cause for concern” over a possible Russian invasion. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Kyiv and Berlin.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, a flurry of meetings aimed at reviving the international agreement to limit Iran's nuclear program.

