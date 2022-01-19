Start your day here: The Biden administration will give out 400 million free N95 masks

Good morning,

Free N95 face masks: The administration is sending the high-quality masks to pharmacies and community health centers starting this week in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

Antony Blinken on a mission in Ukraine: With Russian troops and tanks massing at the border with Ukraine, the U.S. secretary of state traveled to the region in a bid to defuse the crisis.

Presidential press conference: Joe Biden will hold a news conference to mark the first year of his presidency.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, New York Attorney General Letitia James is accusing former President Donald Trump’s family business of inflating its property values.

