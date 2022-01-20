Start your day here: After Republicans block voting rights, Democrats return to Build Back Better

Good morning,

Returning to Build Back Better: Two Democratic senators joined Republicans to preserve the filibuster, allowing the minority party to block two bills that would expand voting rights. Democrats now plan to revive President Biden's domestic policy and spending plan.

Three things Biden wants to change in 2022: The president took questions from reporters for nearly two hours in his first formal news conference of the year. He mentioned three things he hopes to do differently and talked about his presidential style.

Aid arrives in Tonga: The first flights landed Thursday in the island nation hit by last week's massive volcano, bringing bottled water, shelters, generators and communications equipment.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, Biden insists he won't send U.S. forces to Ukraine if Russia invades.

