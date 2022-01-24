Start your day here: The U.S. considers moving troops to Eastern Europe

Good morning,

The U.S. considers sending troops to Eastern Europe: With 100,000 Russian troops massed at the Ukraine border, the U.S. is preparing for a possible incursion by reducing staff at its embassy in Kyiv and sending aid to Ukrainian military forces.

Omicron update: New COVID-19 cases are still at record levels in parts of the South and West, but the Northeast and Midwest appear to be past the peak, leaving experts cautiously optimistic.

Thierry Mugler's architectural styles: The fashion designer was a favorite of stars like Lady Gaga and Cardi B. We look back at some of his signature work.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, jury selection begins today in Sarah Palin's defamation suit against The New York Times.

