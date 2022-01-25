Start your day here: The unease behind the Dow's dizzy day

Good morning,

The stock market's dizzying day: In a sign of deep uncertainty over inflation, the Dow fell by more than 1,000 points Monday before rebounding to end the day up by nearly 100.

Ukraine tensions: As the U.S. and allies send arms to Ukraine, Russia accused the West of provoking hysteria over its troops at the Ukraine border.

The SAT goes online only: The College Board, the organization behind the test, also announced the exam will shrink from three hours to two, and students will be able to use a calculator for the math section.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, Burkino Faso's military ousted the country's democratically elected president in a coup.

