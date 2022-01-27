Start your day here: The world marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Good morning.

Here are the top stories we're following today:

Holocaust Remembrance Day: On the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945, we offer stories of survivors of Nazi atrocities.

A replacement for Justice Stephen Breyer: President Biden is expected to fulfill a campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Here's what to expect.

A weekend Nor'easter: Forecasters are putting the Northeast on high alert as potential hurricane-force winds could slam the coast with blizzard conditions.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, how Russia is responding to diplomatic moves to lower tensions with Ukraine.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Nell Clark, Rachel Treisman and Chris Hopkins)

