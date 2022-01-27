LIVE UPDATES

Start your day here: The world marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

German elected officials, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the speaker of Israel's Knesset parliament, Mickey Levy, pose in front of Reichstag building that houses the German Bundestag in Berlin on Thursday, the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Good morning.

Here are the top stories we're following today:

Holocaust Remembrance Day: On the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945, we offer stories of survivors of Nazi atrocities.

A replacement for Justice Stephen Breyer: President Biden is expected to fulfill a campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Here's what to expect.

A weekend Nor'easter: Forecasters are putting the Northeast on high alert as potential hurricane-force winds could slam the coast with blizzard conditions.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, how Russia is responding to diplomatic moves to lower tensions with Ukraine.

