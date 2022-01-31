Start your day here: COVID-19 cases plummet, hospitalizations rise and a new version of omicron emerges
Omicron dips: New COVID-19 cases are falling dramatically even as hospitalizations remain near pandemic highs, but a variant related to omicron may extend the tail end of the current wave.
Ukraine crisis response: U.S. allies have different responses to Russian troops at Ukraine's border. The U.K. is taking an aggressive stance; Germany is holding back.
Weekend blizzard: States throughout the Northeast are recovering from a storm that brought wind gusts of up to 99 mph and as much as 2 feet of snow.
— The Morning Edition live blog team
(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)