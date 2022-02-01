Start your day here: Lunar New Year in the Asian diaspora

Good morning,

Year of the Tiger: Today is the beginning of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important festivals in many Asian countries and the Asian diaspora. Here's a look at how families celebrate.

Shots for the littlest ones: A COVID vaccine may be available much earlier than anticipated for kids 5 and younger. Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to seek emergency use authorization for a regimen designed for kids ages 6 months to 5 years, according to a person familiar with the plan.

Ukraine update: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is facing mounting pressure to step down at home, is headed to Ukraine today. Here are the latest developments in the situation.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, the crisis in Ukraine could lead to an energy crisis in all of Europe.

