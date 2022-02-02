On Groundhog Day, two famous furry forecasters disagree on winter's end

Good morning,

We're following these stories today:

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil ascended from a tree stump and placed his bet on six more weeks of winter. But if you prefer to believe a rodent named Chuck from Staten Island, spring is coming early.

Oil prices: Despite the pandemic, demand for oil is high and supply is not keeping pace. Political tensions in Eastern Europe and Saudi Arabia could complicate the supply even more.

The team formerly known as the Redskins: The Washington Football Team officially revealed its new name on Wednesday — the Washington Commanders.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, a class-action lawsuit filed against the NFL and three teams alleges racism in hiring practices.

