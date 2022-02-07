France's Macron flies to Moscow as a new round of talks over Ukraine begins

Good morning,

The standoff in Ukraine: French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to avert an invasion of Ukraine. In Washington, D.C., German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with President Biden. Officials warn of a potentially devastating toll in Ukraine if Russia invades.

Russian figure skater makes history: Kamila Valieva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics, and she did it twice — at age 15 — in the free skate part of the team event.

NFL running back Alvin Kamara arrested: Las Vegas police charged Kamara, who plays for the New Orleans Saints, with battery that resulted in substantial bodily harm. Kamara was in Vegas to play in Sunday’s Pro Bowl.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, a federal hate crimes trial starts Monday in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)