The Biden administration will pay community groups to boost trust in COVID vaccines

Vaccine outreach: The Health Resources and Services Administration is distributing $66.5 million to community groups in 38 states and in Washington, D.C., to build trust in vaccines from the ground up.

Drug overdose deaths are at a record high: The leading killer is fentanyl. A bipartisan commission recommends steps to disrupt the supply and cut the demand of the powerful synthetic opioid.

Protests over Amir Locke shooting: Minneapolis police fatally shot the Black 22-year-old during a no-knock raid.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, another Supreme Court ruling deals a blow to the Voting Rights Act, this time over Alabama's congressional map.

