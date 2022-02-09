New York lifts indoor mask mandate as California is set to do same

Good morning.

New York lifts its mask mandate: Gov. Kathy Hochul said masks will no longer be required in most indoor public settings, but they will still be required in schools and health care facilities.

Mitch McConnell criticizes the RNC over censures: Days after the national Republican Party censured the only two of its members on the panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the Senate minority leader made a rare break with his party.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine: Russian warships were making their way from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea and Ukraine's southern coast, raising more worries about Russian aggression in the region.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, U.S. Olympic ski slalom star Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish her second race, costing her another chance at gold.

