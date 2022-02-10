Olympic figure skaters’ medals are in limbo over a possible Russian doping scandal

Good morning,

Figure skating medals delay: A senior U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee official says the movement's credibility "stands teetering on the edge," in response to an apparent Russian doping scandal at the Winter Olympics.

The latest in the Russia-Ukraine crisis: The U.S. and allies have promised oil and gas sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine — a potential blow to Russia's economy but a serious threat to Europe's fuel needs.

Canadian trucker protest: The truckers blockading downtown Ottawa and major bridges to the U.S. have a variety of complaints, but the Confederate flags and even swastikas on display show the protests' roots in extremism..

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, the House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

