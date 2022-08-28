LIVE UPDATES
Artemis I live blog: NASA scrubs today's scheduled launch due to engine problems
The launch of NASA’s new mega-moon rocket was postponed after problems with one of the four engines scuttled the effort to lift off for the six-week, uncrewed test mission to orbit the moon.
Depending on the engineers' findings and fixes, the next soonest opportunity to try again would be just after noon on Friday.
Here's what we're following this morning:
- Officials hit pause on the countdown clock after finding a problem with one of the four engines.
- The highly anticipated event is drawing huge crowds to Florida.
- With its sights on Mars, NASA is launching its most powerful rocket ever to the moon.