Artemis I live blog: NASA scrubs today's scheduled launch due to engine problems

Published August 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT
The Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket sits on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Monday.

The launch of NASA’s new mega-moon rocket was postponed after problems with one of the four engines scuttled the effort to lift off for the six-week, uncrewed test mission to orbit the moon.

Depending on the engineers' findings and fixes, the next soonest opportunity to try again would be just after noon on Friday.

Here's what we're following this morning: