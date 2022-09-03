LIVE UPDATES
Artemis I live updates: NASA scrubs its launch a second time
The launch of NASA’s new mega-moon rocket was postponed again Saturday after persistent leaks of liquid hydrogen fuel. It was the second delay this week. The mission is set to take a nearly six-week, uncrewed flight path around the moon.
Here's what to know about the Artemis I mission:
- The mission was scrubbed again on Saturday, this time because of fuel leaks.
- The mission won't carry humans to space, but that doesn't mean the spacecraft is empty.
- Getting to the moon isn't NASA's only goal with the Artemis program.