Artemis I live updates: NASA scrubs its launch a second time

Published September 3, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
NASA Launches Artemis I On Moon Obit Mission
Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
The Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket sits on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Monday.

The launch of NASA’s new mega-moon rocket was postponed again Saturday after persistent leaks of liquid hydrogen fuel. It was the second delay this week. The mission is set to take a nearly six-week, uncrewed flight path around the moon.

Here's what to know about the Artemis I mission: