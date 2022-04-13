LIVE UPDATES
New York subway shooting live updates: A police hunt is underway one day after a gunman shoots 10 people
The department has identified a person of interest through a cache of weapons at the scene, including guns, ammunition, a hatchet and gasoline — and keys to a U-Haul van.
Here's what we're following today:
The person of interest: Police are searching for Frank R. James, 62, who has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.
The shooting rattles Sunset Park: The Brooklyn neighborhood where the shooting took place is home to working-class immigrants.