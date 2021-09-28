Start Your Day Here: Data On Kids' Vaccines And More

Good morning,

Vaccines for kids: Pfizer and BioNTech submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration that shows "favorable" safety outcomes for kids ages 5 to 11 who receive the companies' COVID-19 vaccine. Here's more on the promising results.

Afghanistan hearing: Top Pentagon officials are testifying about the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in a Senate Armed Services hearing today. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are expected to raise concerns.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly has been convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering. Here's what kind of prison sentence he's facing.

