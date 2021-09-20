Start Your Day Here: Pfizer Update On Kids' Vaccines, Migrant Deportations And More

Good morning,

Vaccines for kids: Pfizer says it is seeing promising results from its trial on coronavirus vaccine effectiveness for 5- to 11-year-olds. It's an important step toward vaccinating younger Americans, but there's still a ways to go before children under 12 can roll up their sleeves.

Border deportations: The Biden administration is working to remove the thousands of migrants, many of them Haitian, from a squalid border camp. Some have been flown back home.

Emmy's takeaways: The awards show fell short, NPR's critics write. While some fan favorites got recognition, the winner list shows an obvious dearth of diversity.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, these are the most urgent issues world leaders will tackle at the U.N. General Assembly.

