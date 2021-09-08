Start Your Day Here: Robert E. Lee Statue Comes Down, Howard Probes Cyberattack And More

Good morning,

Here are some of the stories we're following today:

Robert E. Lee statue: The monument to the Confederate general in Virginia came down today after a year of lawsuits and a reckoning over racial justice.

Texas pushback: Gov. Greg Abbott falsely said victims of rape have six weeks to get an abortion under the new state law — even though at that stage many people do not know they're pregnant yet.

Howard University cyberattack: The university in Washington, D.C., is partially reopening after a weekend ransomware attack forced it to cancel classes yesterday.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, Mexico's supreme court has effectively decriminalized abortion throughout the country.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Dana Farrington, Nell Clark, Rachel Treisman and Manuela López Restrepo)

