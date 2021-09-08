Start Your Day Here: Robert E. Lee Statue Comes Down, Howard Probes Cyberattack And More
Robert E. Lee statue: The monument to the Confederate general in Virginia came down today after a year of lawsuits and a reckoning over racial justice.
Texas pushback: Gov. Greg Abbott falsely said victims of rape have six weeks to get an abortion under the new state law — even though at that stage many people do not know they're pregnant yet.
Howard University cyberattack: The university in Washington, D.C., is partially reopening after a weekend ransomware attack forced it to cancel classes yesterday.
🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, Mexico's supreme court has effectively decriminalized abortion throughout the country.
