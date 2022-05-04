Roe v. Wade live updates: Some U.S. companies assure their workers they’ll help them access abortions

Even before a draft ruling was leaked that suggested the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, a wave of new state restrictions had prompted some private employers to announce they would help their workers access procedures elsewhere.

Here's what we're following:

Canada's minister of families, children and social development, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that Americans could access care at providers across the border. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also voiced strong support for abortion rights yesterday.

Roe v. Wade has been the focus of anti-abortion groups since the opinion came down in 1973, but the history of the movement started more than a century before Roe v. Wade, with roots in British common law.

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has joined a growing list of celebrities and activists choosing to share their abortion stories publicly. The 27-year-old shared on Instagram and Twitter that she had an abortion using medication while on tour in October.

