LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Officials plan their next moves after the fall of Roe v. Wade
Protests continued this weekend at the Supreme Court and across the country after Friday's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The reverberations are being felt in Congress and state capitals.
These are some of the stories we're following:
- Democratic senators told President Biden that words aren't enough. In a letter, 34 senators asked Biden to use the power of the presidency to ease abortion access and protect patients.
- The legality of abortion in Pennsylvania may be decided by November's gubernatorial election. The GOP-controlled legislature has repeatedly tried to restrict abortions, and the Republican candidate for governor supports a total ban.
- Minnesota's governor says the state won't extradite anyone at risk of being prosecuted for "providing, seeking, or obtaining reproductive health care services." He said the fact his order was necessary felt "absolutely dystopian."