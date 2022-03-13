LIVE UPDATES

Russia invades Ukraine live updates: A Russian attack on a base near the Polish border leaves 35 dead

Novoiavorivsk air strike
Dan Kitwood
/
Getty Images
Yuri (right), a bus driver, and his son Ruslan, a doctor, stand in front of a bus damaged in Sunday morning’s air strikes at a nearby military complex, while they wait outside Novoiavorivsk District Hospital in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine.

A Russian attack on a Ukrainian military site that sits roughly 15 miles from the Polish border killed 35 people on Sunday and left more than 100 others wounded. The Russian barrage on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center brought the war dangerously close to NATO territory, and came a day after the Kremlin warned that Western military shipments to Ukraine were "legitimate targets."

More context about the invasion:

Follow the latest developments: