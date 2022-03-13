Russia invades Ukraine live updates: A Russian attack on a base near the Polish border leaves 35 dead

A Russian attack on a Ukrainian military site that sits roughly 15 miles from the Polish border killed 35 people on Sunday and left more than 100 others wounded. The Russian barrage on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center brought the war dangerously close to NATO territory, and came a day after the Kremlin warned that Western military shipments to Ukraine were "legitimate targets."

More context about the invasion:



The EU is helping Ukrainian refugees, who may stay in a member country for one year.

An American journalist was killed in fighting in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv.

A makeshift system of supplies and volunteer aid has sprung up in the Przemyśl train station in Poland to help Ukrainians fleeing the war.

