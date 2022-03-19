LIVE UPDATES

Russia invades Ukraine: Russia says it used a hypersonic missile to hit a munitions warehouse in Ukraine

Evacuees from Mariupol are seen at a shopping center on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is now a registration center for displaced people, on Wednesday.
Emre Caylak
/
AFP via Getty Images
Evacuees from Mariupol crowd a shopping center on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is now a registration center for displaced people, on Wednesday.

Ukrainian officials confirm that a Russian strike hit a munitions warehouse in western Ukraine. Russia's defense ministry says it used a hypersonic missile in the attack. If confirmed, it would be the first time such a weapon was used in the conflict. In southern Ukraine, 9,000 people have escaped the besieged city of Mariupol, but tens of thousands remain trapped, and Russian forces are stopping much-needed humanitarian aid, Ukraine's president says.

Here's more context to understand the impact of the invasion:

  • The United Nations says nearly a quarter of Ukraine's population is now displaced by the war.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings to anti-war Russians have evoked memories of the purges under Stalin.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zalenskyy joins a list of world leaders who helped change U.S. foreign policy, NPR's Ron Elving writes.

