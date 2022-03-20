LIVE UPDATES

War in Ukraine: Russian forces hit a shelter in Mariupol

Ukrainians in Lviv show support for the residents and defenders of the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday.
Ukrainians in Lviv show support for the residents and defenders of the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday.

Ukrainian officials say Russian troops bombed an art school in the besieged city of Mariupol on Sunday. Authorities said 400 people had taken shelter there. It's unclear how many may have been wounded or killed in the strike. Ukrainian leaders are worried the port city, situated in the southern part of the country, could fall within days — if not sooner.

Here's more context to understand Ukraine and the impact of the invasion:

