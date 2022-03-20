War in Ukraine: Russian forces hit a shelter in Mariupol

Ukrainian officials say Russian troops bombed an art school in the besieged city of Mariupol on Sunday. Authorities said 400 people had taken shelter there. It's unclear how many may have been wounded or killed in the strike. Ukrainian leaders are worried the port city, situated in the southern part of the country, could fall within days — if not sooner.

Here's more context to understand Ukraine and the impact of the invasion:



Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Israeli lawmakers and urged them to do more to aid Ukraine.

The British government said "Russian forces have made limited progress" in capturing cities across eastern Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden will not stop in Ukraine during his upcoming trip to Europe.



