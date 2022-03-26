LIVE UPDATES
War in Ukraine: Biden issues strong words for Putin
After meeting various officials and Ukrainian refugees in Poland, President Biden closed Saturday with comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, "This man cannot stay in power." Biden has been traveling along NATO's eastern flank, including a stop in a Polish town only 60 miles from the border with Ukraine.
Here is more context about the war and its impact:
- A month into the war, more than half of Ukrainian children have been displaced.
- Last week's airstrike on a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, may have killed 300 people sheltering there.
- Some Russians are fleeing Russia. Not because of the war, but because of their own government.
