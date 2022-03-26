LIVE UPDATES

War in Ukraine: Biden issues strong words for Putin

President Biden delivers a speech Saturday about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Brendan Smialowski
/
AFP via Getty Images
President Biden is visiting Poland -- one of the neighboring countries to have received Ukrainian refugees after the Russian invasion began last month.

After meeting various officials and Ukrainian refugees in Poland, President Biden closed Saturday with comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, "This man cannot stay in power." Biden has been traveling along NATO's eastern flank, including a stop in a Polish town only 60 miles from the border with Ukraine.

Here is more context about the war and its impact:

Follow more of the latest developments: