War in Ukraine: Zelenskyy again pleads with the West to supply planes and tanks

President Biden returned to Washington, D.C., on Sunday after a three-day trip to Europe to rally NATO allies. In some of his most forceful language since the Russian invasion began a little more than a month ago, Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is once again pleading with the West to supply his forces with tanks and planes to aid them in their defense against the Russian invasion. “Our partners must step up their aid to Ukraine,” he said.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to downplay Biden's remarks in Poland, saying "we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia"



Russian forces attacked the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, just one day after its military announced it would refocus its strategy on the eastern part of Ukraine.



The Russian-backed leader of the breakaway republic of Luhansk has told Russia’s Tass News agency that he’s planning an annexation referendum with Russia.

