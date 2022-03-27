LIVE UPDATES

War in Ukraine: Zelenskyy again pleads with the West to supply planes and tanks

Zelenskyy -- March 27
KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky remotely addresses the Doha Forum in Qatar's capital on March 26, 2022.

President Biden returned to Washington, D.C., on Sunday after a three-day trip to Europe to rally NATO allies. In some of his most forceful language since the Russian invasion began a little more than a month ago, Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is once again pleading with the West to supply his forces with tanks and planes to aid them in their defense against the Russian invasion. “Our partners must step up their aid to Ukraine,” he said.

