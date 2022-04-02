LIVE UPDATES
War in Ukraine: Regions in the east and south are attacked
The worst of the overnight attacks happened in the Luhansk region, where Russian airstrikes damaged 27 residential buildings. There are casualties in the Kherson and Poltava regions, the latter of which has been relatively quiet so far during the war.
And in his latest nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russians to resist the draft — saying conscripts will most certainly face the risk of death — and asked people in occupied regions to sabotage Russia's military.
Here's more context to understand Ukraine and the impact of the invasion:
- The Ukrainian mayor who was kidnapped says the Russian soldiers who snatched him knew nothing about his country.
- Russia threatened to fine Wikipedia if it doesn't remove some details about the war.
- On Friday, Russian officials said that Ukrainian helicopters struck an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod.
