War in Ukraine: Regions in the east and south are attacked

The worst of the overnight attacks happened in the Luhansk region, where Russian airstrikes damaged 27 residential buildings. There are casualties in the Kherson and Poltava regions, the latter of which has been relatively quiet so far during the war.

And in his latest nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russians to resist the draft — saying conscripts will most certainly face the risk of death — and asked people in occupied regions to sabotage Russia's military.

Here's more context to understand Ukraine and the impact of the invasion:



