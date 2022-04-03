War in Ukraine: Scenes of devastation emerge in recently liberated areas around Kyiv

The Ukrainian government says it has regained control of the entire Kyiv region for the first time since the start of the invasion in February, but as Russian forces pull back, Ukrainian soldiers are finding a bleak landscape in the recently liberated areas. There are reports of civilians lying dead along the side of roads and mass graves. In Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv, Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said some 280 bodies had been found in mass graves.

Here's more context to understand Ukraine and the impact of the invasion:



Human Rights Watch says it has documented several cases of apparent war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Lithuania became the first country in the European Union to ban fuel imports from Russia.

Russian forces attacked the southern city of Odesa, destroying an oil refinery and three storage facilities.

