War in Ukraine: Scenes of devastation emerge in recently liberated areas around Kyiv

kyiv - april 3
Alexey Furman
/
Getty Images
A burnt car is seen on the road between Myla and Mriia on Saturday in the Kyiv region. After weeks of war, Russian forces around the capital have been pushed back by Ukrainian counterattacks.

The Ukrainian government says it has regained control of the entire Kyiv region for the first time since the start of the invasion in February, but as Russian forces pull back, Ukrainian soldiers are finding a bleak landscape in the recently liberated areas. There are reports of civilians lying dead along the side of roads and mass graves. In Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv, Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said some 280 bodies had been found in mass graves.

Here's more context to understand Ukraine and the impact of the invasion:

