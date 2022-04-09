LIVE UPDATES
War in Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls the Kramatorsk train station attack a war crime
Ukrainian officials have said at least 52 people — including five children — were killed in Friday's attack at a train station in eastern Ukraine. The country's leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says it's the latest war crime committed by Russia.
Here's more context to understand Ukraine and the impact of the invasion:
- Photos from Kramatorsk show the devastating aftermath.
- NATO's chief warns of heavier fighting in a "new phase" of the Ukraine war.
- Global food prices have hit their highest levels ever recorded, driven up by the war.
