War in Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls the Kramatorsk train station attack a war crime

A Russian missile hit a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk as thousands of people were trying to evacuate, according to Ukrainian officials.
Ukrainian officials have said at least 52 people — including five children — were killed in Friday's attack at a train station in eastern Ukraine. The country's leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says it's the latest war crime committed by Russia.

