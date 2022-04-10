War in Ukraine: Eastern Ukraine is bracing for an expected Russian onslaught

Civilians in eastern Ukraine are racing to flee the region ahead of an expected new offensive by Russian forces following their retreat from the Kyiv region. Meanwhile, in his late-night address to Ukrainians on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia's ambitions went beyond Ukraine.

Here's more context to understand Ukraine and the impact of the invasion:



A growing number of desperate Ukrainians are trying to make it to the United States — and going to great lengths to do so.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian aggression "was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone" and warned that the "entire European project is a target for Russia."



Evacuations have resumed in the town of Kramatorsk following a missile strike on a train station that killed at least 52 people, according to Ukrainian officials.



Follow the latest developments.