War in Ukraine: Russian missiles hit Ukraine's capital after the Moskva ship was sunk

Women clean in a building with a collapsed facade at the Vizar company military-industrial complex after the site was hit by overnight Russian strikes in the town of Vyshneve, outside of Kyiv, on Friday.
Fadel Senna
/
AFP via Getty Images
Russia struck the capital city of Kyiv after Ukrainian missiles damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, which later sank. The Pentagon has confirmed the ship was hit by Ukraine, and a senior defense official tells NPR there were likely casualties.

Here's more context to understand Ukraine and the impact of the invasion:

