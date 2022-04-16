LIVE UPDATES
War in Ukraine: Russian missiles hit Ukraine's capital after the Moskva ship was sunk
Russia struck the capital city of Kyiv after Ukrainian missiles damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, which later sank. The Pentagon has confirmed the ship was hit by Ukraine, and a senior defense official tells NPR there were likely casualties.
Here's more context to understand Ukraine and the impact of the invasion:
- More than 900 bodies of civilians have been found in the Kyiv region, Ukrainian authorities said.
- Ukrainian officials said Russian troops used long-range bombers to attack Mariupol for the first time.
- Ukrainian Jews displaced by war find Passover especially poignant this year.
